Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indian Athletes Send Greetings on the Auspicious Day

Marking the beginning of the 11-day-long festival, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started in several parts of the country. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi begins with devotees, bringing idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes and installing them amidst chants of 'Ganapati bappa moraya.

To spread the joy and cheer on the special occasion, athletes of Indian sports fraternity took to social media to reach and wish fans on Ganeshotsav.

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wished everyone via her Twitter handle.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oqFIDrG8Ho — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 22, 2020

PV Sindhu celebrated the festival at home and wished everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi via her Instagram stories.

Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy celebrated the festival by bringing home an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. She wrote, “Thank you so much @MPsantoshtrs garu for sending me this Eco - Friendly seed Ganesha. This is absolutely a great idea to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi and all credits to you sir. first #greenindiachallenge and now this hats off sir #AnIdolwithAnideal”

Thank you so much @MPsantoshtrs garu for sending me this Eco - Friendly seed Ganesha. This is absolutely great idea to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi and all credits to you sir🙏🙏🙏 first #greenindiachallenge and now this hats off sir 🙏🙏 #AnIdolwithAnideal pic.twitter.com/ztpBfTW3v9 — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 21, 2020

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker sent greetings on the occasion via Twitter.

Srikanth Kidambi took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!May his grace keep enlightening our lives and bless us always!#HappyGaneshChaturthi#HappyVinayakaChaturthi”

Wishing you all a happy Vinayaka Chaturthi! May his grace keep enlightening our lives and bless us always!#HappyGaneshChaturthi#HappyVinayakaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/YgTWPKiO71 — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) August 22, 2020

Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt sent best wishes to one and all on social media.

असंख्य आशीर्वाद, अनगिनत शुभता और मांगल्य लेकर आने वाले... अरे गणराज, पधारो आज भक्ति का पहना दो अब ताज हमें तो श्री चरणों का होवे दर्शन लाभ पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलमय शुभ कामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/oLlPPG4A77 — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 22, 2020

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy shared a glimpse of Ganeshotsav celebrations on Instagram.

Professional table tennis player Sharath Kamal wished on social media saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Lord take away all the sorrows and bless all of us with happiness. #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha #festival #blessings #peace #happiness”

Indian artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar shared a post on the festival on her Twitter page.

The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha comes to an end when the idols are immersed in water bodies.