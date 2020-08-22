SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indian Athletes Send Greetings on the Auspicious Day

Manu Bhaker wished her fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo Credit: Manu Bhaker Twitter)

Manu Bhaker wished her fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo Credit: Manu Bhaker Twitter)

From Saina Nehwal to PV Sindhu, sportspersons celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour.

Share this:

Marking the beginning of the 11-day-long festival, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started in several parts of the country. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi begins with devotees, bringing idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes and installing them amidst chants of 'Ganapati bappa moraya.

To spread the joy and cheer on the special occasion, athletes of Indian sports fraternity took to social media to reach and wish fans on Ganeshotsav.

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wished everyone via her Twitter handle.

PV Sindhu celebrated the festival at home and wished everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi via her Instagram stories.

Indian badminton player Sikki Reddy celebrated the festival by bringing home an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. She wrote, “Thank you so much @MPsantoshtrs garu for sending me this Eco - Friendly seed Ganesha. This is absolutely a great idea to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi and all credits to you sir. first #greenindiachallenge and now this hats off sir #AnIdolwithAnideal”

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker sent greetings on the occasion via Twitter.

Srikanth Kidambi took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!May his grace keep enlightening our lives and bless us always!#HappyGaneshChaturthi#HappyVinayakaChaturthi”

Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt sent best wishes to one and all on social media.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy shared a glimpse of Ganeshotsav celebrations on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

May Lord Ganesha shower you with success in all your endeavours. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. . . . . . . Comment below the number of racquets u seen in the pic. Do follow @team.satwik.

A post shared by Team Satwik (@team.satwik) on

Professional table tennis player Sharath Kamal wished on social media saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Lord take away all the sorrows and bless all of us with happiness. #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha #festival #blessings #peace #happiness”

View this post on Instagram

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Lord take away all the sorrows and bless all of us with happiness. #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha #festival #blessings #peace #happiness

A post shared by Sharath Kamal (@sharathkamal) on

Indian artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar shared a post on the festival on her Twitter page.

The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha comes to an end when the idols are immersed in water bodies.

Next Story
Loading