Ganna 1st Italian To Win Men's Time Trial At Road Worlds

IMOLA, Italy: Filippo Ganna on Friday became the first Italian to win the mens time trial at the road cycling world championships and he did it on home turf.

Ganna was the penultimate rider to set off and he was cheered on passionately by Italian fans lining the 32-kilometer (20-mile) route, which started and ended on Imolas auto racing circuit.

The 24-year-old beat Wout van Aert of Belgium by 26.72 seconds. Swiss cyclist Stefan Kng was third, 29.8 seconds behind Ganna.

Two-time defending champion Rohan Dennis of Australia was only fifth fastest, behind British cyclist Geraint Thomas.

The worlds were moved to Imola after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised event features only elite mens and womens categories, eliminating junior and under-23 races.

The womens road race takes place on Saturday and the mens road race on Sunday exactly a week after the Tour de France ended.

