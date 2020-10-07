Ganna Solos To 2nd Giro Stage Win, Almeida Retains Lead

CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO, Italy: World champion Filippo Ganna earned his second stage victory at this years Giro dItalia on Wednesday, and Portuguese rider Joo Almeida added a few seconds to his overall lead.

Ganna the time trial world champion and winner of the time trial in Stage 1 sat up on his bicycle and punched the air before burying his face in his hands as he crossed the line at the end of the hilly 225-kilometer (139.8-mile) leg from Mileto to Camigliatello in Calabria in Stage 5.

Patrick Konrad beat Almeida in the sprint for second place as they led the peloton over the line, 34 seconds behind Ganna.

Ganna, an Italian who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, had been part of the eight-man breakaway and he attacked 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish on the first-category climb of the Valico Montescuro.

The route didnt have a single meter of flat road. It had two third-category climbs before the Valico Montescuro.

Thursdays sixth stage is a 188-kilometer (116.8-mile) leg from Castrovillari to Matera featuring one third-category climb.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

