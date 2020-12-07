Garena Free fire To Have Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as Playable Character Named Chrono

Garena Free fire announced Cristiano Ronaldo as the game’s latest global brand ambassador and will be available as a character in Free Fire called Chrono, who will be the central figure in a new event called Operation Chrono. Developer Garena announced the news on their social media platforms.

“It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modeled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game-changing along with it,” Ronaldo said in a statement from Garena. “The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!”

Ronaldo is the latest to become an ambassador for Free Fire after Garena collaborated with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, DJ KSHMR, and actors from popular hit-series Money Heist. As per freefiremania, The partnership, which has a start and end date, starts through Operation Chrono, but the character inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo only arrives at the game on December 19. The character is likely to have the ability is "Tuned Shield ", creating a force field that blocks damage from enemies. Movement speed increases. During the activation of the ability, allies within the force field also experience increased movement speed. His ability is active and the effects vary according to the character's level.

Free Fire (also known as Free Fire Battlegrounds or Garena Free Fire) is the game Battle Royale most popular cell phone in Brazil and also a global success. The game has more than 450 million registered players and more than 100 million people worldwide play daily, according to data from July/2020.