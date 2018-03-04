GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Gareth Bale Unseats Beckham as Briton With Most Games in La Liga

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga, marking the occasion by scoring the opening goal in his side's 3-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu

Reuters

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gareth Bale Unseats Beckham as Briton With Most Games in La Liga
Reuters
Madrid: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga, marking the occasion by scoring the opening goal in his side's 3-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Wales forward struck his 62nd league goal for Real in his 117th appearance in Spain's top flight, pouncing on a loose ball in the area to hammer home with his left foot in the 24th minute. It was his eighth league goal this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Real's other goals either side of halftime as the double Champions League holders warmed up for their last-16 second leg away to Paris St Germain next Tuesday.

Last year Bale overtook former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker as the British forward with the most goals in La Liga and he has now surpassed the number of games former England captain Beckham played for Real between 2003 and 2007.

Bale joined Real for a then world-record 85.5 million pounds ($118.02 million) in September 2013 and has won three Champions Leagues, one Liga title and one King's Cup although his spell in Spain has been peppered with injury problems.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES