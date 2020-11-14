Gareth Bale Won't Be Put at Risk Says Wales Caretaker Boss Robert Page

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page insists Gareth Bale's fitness won't be put at risk after Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expressed concern over the forward's international workload.

Wales meet the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday and face Finland on Wednesday, with Bale expected to start both games as Wales chase promotion in the Nations League.

Mourinho recently warned Wales to tread carefully with Bale's fitness following the knee injury that delayed his Tottenham debut after his loan move from Real Madrid.

"we don't want to destroy the work everybody is doing for the last couple of months," Mourinho said.

But Page, standing in for absent Wales manager Ryan Giggs, doesn't believe burnout will be an issue.

"We've all got a job to do, we all want to win games of football," he said on Saturday.

"Of course we're sympathetic to the club managers and the demands put on them with the current situation with Covid.

"I've been a club manager myself and know the demands and, from a selfish point of view, you want your players to be fit every week.

"No different from us when we're on camp. We've got two big games and we want our squad and our players to be ready for that challenge.

"We've had a plan for all the players to get them in the best physical and mental place that we can to give them the best chance to win the game. That's what we've done all week."

Bale was rested for Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw against the United States in Swansea.

But he has taken a full part in training this week and Page has been impressed with his fitness levels.

"He's been brilliant all week," Page said. "He's probably the fittest I've seen him since I've been involved with Ryan and the first team. He's looking in great shape."