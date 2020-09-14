Garrett Wins Major League Debut As Marlins Sweep Phillies

MIAMI:

Braxton Garrett allowed three hits over five innings to win his major league debut, and the Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 8-1 to complete doubleheader sweep and leapfrog Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.

Rookie Sixto Snchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings to win the opener 2-1, his first complete game in five major league starts.

Garrett, a 23-year-old left-hander, was recalled as Miamis 29th man. Garrett (1-0) allowed one run, struck out six and walked two, giving up a second-inning homer to Alex Bohm, who is 10 for 20 in the series.

Starling Marte had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Jess Aguilar had two hits and two RBIs.

Miami (23-21) has won four of the first six-games against the Phillies (23-22) in the major leagues first seven-game, regular-season series since 1967. The teams play again Monday.

Zach Eflin (2-2) allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks in four-plus innings for the Phillies, who have lost five of seven.

Aguilar, Matt Joyce and Brian Anderson hit RBI singles in the first, and Aguilar made it 4-1 with an RBI double in the third. Chad Wallach added a two-run homer in the sixth off Ranger Surez.

In the opener, Sixto Snchez faced the organization that traded him along with catcher Jorge Alfaro for J.T. Realmuto before the 2019 season. Realmuto sat out the doubleheader after getting banged up Saturday.

It motivated me a lot that I was facing the Phillies, Sanchez said in Spanish. I held my head high, knowing I could beat the Phillies. Thank God we were able to win.

Realmuto felt hip discomfort running out a ground ball Saturday. First baseman Rhys Hoskins did not play after favoring his left arm following a collision with Dickerson, who was attempting to beat out a grounder.

Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas did not play the first game after jamming his right middle finger when he tripped while running to his position before Saturdays game but went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning, two-run double in game two.

Sixto Snchez (3-1) retired Bryce Harper on a grounder with a man for the final out of the sixth and Kyle Garlick on a grounder with two on that ended the game.

I went after him and was able to locate the pitches correctly and get him, Sanchez said of Harper.

Rookie Ramn Rosso (0-1) made his first big league start after five relief appearances and allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Rosso was added to the Phillies active roster as the 29th man.

Andrew Knapp hit a sacrifice fly in the second, but the Marlins went ahead on RBI singles by Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte. Connor Brogdon relieved Rosso with the bases loaded and struck out Garrett Cooper and Isan Daz. Brogdon recalled from the alternate training site Sunday, retired all seven batters he faced, striking out four.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: INF Eddy Alvarez, a 2014 Olympic silver medalist in speed skating who earned a promotion to the major league roster in the wake of the clubs coronavirus outbreak the first week of the season, was designated for assignment . LHP Dan Castano was optioned to the alternate training site, and Miami selected the contract of Garrett.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Spencer Howard (shoulder stiffness) was placed on the 10-day IL. Howard started Saturday and was removed after pitching 3 2/3 innings.

Marlins: RHP Brandon Leibrandt (left elbow nerve inflammation) was transferred to the 45-day IL.

UP NEXT:

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 5.85) is to start Monday.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.50) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak Monday. In his previous start, Lopez allowed seven runs in Miamis 29-9 loss to Atlanta.