Garry Calvert, Coach Under Whom Neeraj Chopra Scripted History No More
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's former coach Garry Calvert, under whom he scripted history by winning the gold medal in the Junior World Championships in 2016 with a world record throw, has died in Beijing.
The 63-year-old Calvert, an Australian serving as the Chinese national javelin coach, died of a heart attack in China's capital yesterday.
Under Calvert who served as India's javelin coach from February 2016 to April 2017, Neeraj won a historic gold at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Poland with a throw of 86.48 metres.
Neeraj, who is currently training in Finland as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, paid tribute to his former coach, saying he had learnt a lot under the Australian.
"Very saddened to hear about the demise of coach Gary Calvert, who died of a heart attack yesterday. I had done a lot of hard work under him in 2016-17 and got to learn a lot. You were a good friend and coach, you will always be remembered. RIP," Neeraj tweeted.
Calvert was initially appointed in February 2016 for a two-year tenure but resigned in April last year. He reportedly wanted to revise his contractual terms and extend his tenure till the 2020 Olympics with a 50 per cent hike in his salary.
बहुत दुःख हुआ सुनकर जिनके साथ 2016-17 में बहुत मेहनत की ओर बहुत कुछ सिखने को मिला कोच गैरी कैल्वर्ट की कल heart attack से मौत हो गयी. आप एक अच्छे दोस्त ओर कोच थे आप हमेशा याद रहेंगे. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/NF6zQHQA0k— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 28, 2018
