News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Garvin Leads Nicholls St. Past SE Louisiana 86-84 In OT
1-MIN READ

Garvin Leads Nicholls St. Past SE Louisiana 86-84 In OT

Garvin Leads Nicholls St. Past SE Louisiana 86-84 In OT

Najee Garvin had a careerhigh 30 points and Ty Gordon scored the winning basket with one second left in ovetime on a goaltending call as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 8684 on Saturday night.

HAMMOND, La.: Najee Garvin had a career-high 30 points and Ty Gordon scored the winning basket with one second left in ovetime on a goaltending call as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-84 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 15 points for Nicholls State (12-6, 9-2 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones had 11 points and six assists.

Nick Caldwell had 19 points for the Lions (6-13, 4-7). Gus Okafor added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Keon Clergeot had 17 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...