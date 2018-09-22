English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gary Cahill Considers Leaving Chelsea over Lack of Playing Time
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is considering leaving the Premier League club in January as he is frustrated with the lack of game time he is getting under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is considering leaving the Premier League club in January as he is frustrated with the lack of game time he is getting under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
The centre back has not played since Sarri took over from Antonio Conte at the start of the season, and says he could call time on his career at Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens if his situation does not improve.
"I don't want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes," he told British media when asked if he could leave the club. "I'm not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It's all about playing.
"Your career's short enough as it is. I've got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.
"As it is now, I'm not really enjoying things. Having been a big part of things for seven years and played a huge part, not just a squad player, I'm definitely finding it difficult this year to deal with that situation."
Cahill, who has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup since joining Chelsea in 2012, is out of contract at the end of the season and is hoping the club does not stand in his way if he decides to move on in January.
Chelsea let goalkeeper Petr Cech move to direct rivals Arsenal three years ago, taking into account his years of service and desire for first-team opportunities, and Cahill is hoping for something similar.
"I think with Pete they saw he wasn't getting the game time he would have liked and they rewarded his professionalism and his attitude by letting him go and get first-team football," Cahill added.
"He could easily have played any moment. He just wanted to... continue playing week-in, week-out. That's why I used that as an example. I feel I'm in a similar situation."
Chelsea travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The centre back has not played since Sarri took over from Antonio Conte at the start of the season, and says he could call time on his career at Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens if his situation does not improve.
"I don't want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes," he told British media when asked if he could leave the club. "I'm not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It's all about playing.
"Your career's short enough as it is. I've got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.
"As it is now, I'm not really enjoying things. Having been a big part of things for seven years and played a huge part, not just a squad player, I'm definitely finding it difficult this year to deal with that situation."
Cahill, who has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup since joining Chelsea in 2012, is out of contract at the end of the season and is hoping the club does not stand in his way if he decides to move on in January.
Chelsea let goalkeeper Petr Cech move to direct rivals Arsenal three years ago, taking into account his years of service and desire for first-team opportunities, and Cahill is hoping for something similar.
"I think with Pete they saw he wasn't getting the game time he would have liked and they rewarded his professionalism and his attitude by letting him go and get first-team football," Cahill added.
"He could easily have played any moment. He just wanted to... continue playing week-in, week-out. That's why I used that as an example. I feel I'm in a similar situation."
Chelsea travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
- Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
- I Want to be More Than Just a Marquee Player: Tim Cahill
- Milan Fashion Week: Nicki Minaj, Leona Lewis and Rita Ora Ooze Glamour in Versace Prints
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...