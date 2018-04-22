GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gatlin Wins His First 100m Race of Season

Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin clocked 10.05 seconds to win his season opening 100 metre race at the Grenada Invitational track meet on Saturday

AFP

Updated:April 22, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
Justin Gatlin (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin clocked 10.05 seconds to win his season opening 100 metre race at the Grenada Invitational track meet on Saturday.

The 36-year-old American beat out runner-up Isiah Young, who finished in 10.11 seconds, while Mike Rodgers ran 10.17 as Americans swept all three podium spots at the Kirani James Stadium.

Gatlin missed competing in the inaugural Grenada meet last year because of an injury.

Gatlin, who was twice suspended for doping, upset the legendary Usain Bolt to claim the 100 metre title at the 2017 World Championships. Bolt took the bronze.

Last month, he competed at the Athletix Grand Prix in South Africa where he finished fourth in the 150 metres behind winner Anaso Jobodwana.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
