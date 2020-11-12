Gaur and The Red Bull: ISL's FC Goa Enter 'Strategic Cooperation' with Bundesliga's RB Leipzig

Indian Super League side FC Goa announced a partnership with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig until June 30, 2023 on Thursday.

"A focus of the partnership will be the training and development of young players in the Indian football market. Due to the current Corona situation, the implementation will initially take place in the form of online soccer camps, before these will also take place on-site at a later point in time," RB Leipzig said in a statement.

"Further cornerstones of the cooperation are the support from RB Leipzig in the instruction of the trainer training on site as well as the exchange of know-how with regard to the further development of the structures, especially in the junior area."

For the beautiful gameFor the future For you It’s time our #DreamsStartHereIn this together with @RBLeipzig_EN pic.twitter.com/eeZiIBIA7U — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 12, 2020

Akshay Tandon, co-owner and president of FC Goa, together with Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of German Champions-League-Club RB Leipzig

ATK (now known as ATK Mohun Bagan), which was known as Atletico Madrid had La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as one of their owners in the initial seasons but that too came to an end with the Spanish team choosing to reenter the Indian football scene with Jamshedpur FC.

Dutch side Feyenoord had teamed up with Delhi Dynamos, which is now moved to Bhubaneshwar and plays under the name Odisha FC. The partnership lasted just the inaugural season.

Currently, Bengaluru FC have partnership with Scottish side Rangers FC and I-League club Chennai City FC have a similar deal with FC Basel of Switzerland.

Mumbai City FC was brought into the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City, Melbourne City FC and New York City FC, among other teams, with a controlling stake ownership.

Hyderabad FC had also recently announced a two-year club partnership with German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.