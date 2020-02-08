Gaurav Chauhan, Jyoti Gulia Win Silver Medals as Indian Boxers Bag 5 Medals in Hungary
India bagged four silver and one bronze medals at the Bocskai Memorial Tournament Debrecen in Hungary.
Jyoti Gulia (second from left) and Gaurav Chauhan (second from right). (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: President's Cup silver medallist Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) and former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) claimed silver medals as India finished their campaign with 4 silver medals and 1 bronze at the 64th Bocskai Memorial Tournament Debrecen in Hungary.
The South Asian Games gold medallist went down fighting against Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the final after getting a walkover in the semi-finals. Gaurav lost his bout 0-4 in a unanimous verdict.
Former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) also settled for silver after she lost a hard-fought bout 2-3 to Russia's Soluianova Svetlana in the final. Jyoti earlier made an entry into the final after defeating Canada's Mandy Bujold in the semi-finals with a unanimous verdict.
Two other Indian pugilists, Manisha (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) also clinched silver medals at the championships. While Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha lost her final match against World Boxing Championships silver medallist Liudmila Vorontsova of Russia, Prasad lost his final bout to Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in unanimous verdicts.
Sachin settled for bronze medal in the 57kg category at the championships.
