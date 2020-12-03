Gaurav Gill and Amittrajit Ghosh to Lead JK Tyre at FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship

Gaurav Gill and Amittrajit Ghosh along with acclaimed navigators Musa Sherif and Ashwin Naik lead the line up for JK Tyre for the upcoming season of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) starting on December 16.

"Gill and Ghosh are two of the country's finest drivers. Their testing and feedback of our products and development will add tremendous value in our endeavor to return to Indian rallying bigger and better," Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsport, JK Tyre, said in a statement.

"We are happy to have them lead our challenge. Not just that, even in these unprecedented difficult times, India's finest talent have found support of JK Tyre, country's biggest patron of motorsport, adding up to 24 members who will be sporting our colors in the event."

Among the accomplished drivers who will turn out in JK Tyre's canary yellow colours are Dean Mascarenhas from Mangalore (former INRC champion; with navigator Shruptha Padival), Suhem Kabir from Coorg, Fabid Ahmer from Cochin and Syed Salman from Mysore amongst others.

"...JK Tyre is also supporting four local teams from North East which includes an all-girls team. Phurpa Tsering (with Yashwardhan Kumar), Ms Nabam Asha (Ms Dinky Varghese), Hage Naku (Hage Bitu) and Pem Sonam(with Lenin Joseph) are sure to get a lot of support from fans in Arunachal Pradesh," the statement said.