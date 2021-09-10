Gaurav Khanna - The Man Behind India's Rich Badminton Medal Haul at Tokyo Paralympics

The most endearing image from Tokyo Paralympics was shuttler Pramod Bhagat rushing to coach Gaurav Khanna dropping his racket and jumping to land in lap of the coach for a tight embrace after he won the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 classification in Badminton. He would later tell the press, “I am in love with sir. He is like father, elder brother and also motherly and always so helpful. Whatever I have achieved at world championship and here at Tokyo is all due to him".

Khanna used to first train deaf players and in fact learnt the language. He was coach at two world deaf games and an Asian deaf games. In 2014, he was appointed chief national coach for para players and within a span of some 6 years his students have won 319 medals internationally. The call for Tokyo Paralympics was sounded at the right time as Khanna was already in a groove. He had been national coach and was happy with the way things were materialising.

So, starting off in earnest and he had his route to glory charted out. A meticulously planned training was being worked on when govt started the first lockdown. That led to a problem, but he overcame it as only he can. Khanna realised that playing in some other hall will always be problematic, he decided to buy land near the current academy site and make his own academy which would be totally under his control, night and day. So, a lovely 4 courts academy with everything under one roof slowly took shape. Then he wanted sauna, steam, jacuzzi, hydrotherapy and a massage center in the premises. Everything had to cater to the needs of the differently-abled athletes, including the nine rooms. He had already mortgaged his house to take a 1 Crore loan for the training center. The lockdown was withdrawn and they all started training inside the four courts, but soon the second wave hit and the lockdown was imposed again. Khanna was in a fix, but he never gave up. He made two outdoor courts and soon they were in business. His passion and love for the para games propelled him forward.

Khanna has a keen nose to search out talent. Palak Kohli, the 19-year-old who represented India at the Paralympics Games, was seen in a mall in Punjab. She was young, vivacious with a good physique and he was sure he will make a medal winner out of her. She took six months to join. Within 6-7 months she was national champion, and by end of the year she had won international titles. Ditto for Manoj Sarkar, who won world championships, and a bronze at Tokyo. He used to play for a lark never knowing about para championship. He was approached by Khanna on a talent scouting trip. Identifying the right players in the last 5-6 years has resulted in India para badminton players picking up 319 international medal in BWF and other events. He, in fact, has emerged as a powerhouse coach in the para badminton world.

So what happens if other countries approach him with a really lucrative offer? “No way," he says. “I am an Indian coach and will remain so. Offers don’t matter to me. The love and affection my country and my students give me can’t be replaced." As it transpires, Gaurav has already been offered a lucrative contract. What has he done? “I dismissed it outright. Money can’t buy izzat (respect). I am not leaving my country. I love my India." He surely is a very down to earth individual, who is also very charitable. He loves to help people with handicap and those from the poor sections of society. How did that come about? “It is from my mother. She is always helping the downtrodden. Helping them to cross the road, helping the physically challenged wherever she goes. She is very spiritual and religious. Something sparked in me and I started going the same route. First it was the deaf players and now the para shuttlers. I am fully committed to them," says Khanna.

He has also been a coach for the abled bodied players as well and talking about the difference and difficulty in coaching para players he says, “It is very challenging. For an abled bodied player, one has to think about control, fitness and speed. You do not need a customised training schedule for every individual. I can make a plan and players will carry on. But in case of para athletes, each player comes up with a different challenge. I have to deal with players affected with polio, amputees, one limb deformity and paraplegic players. Each player is different and brings his or her own sets of challenges. So a left leg deformity means I have to think constantly on the footwork. And how to strengthen that area. So a right hander may have a left limb issue and then when the player goes to tackle a net shot or generally, does the player favour the stronger leg in front or not? And a right hander having right leg problem has to be treated and trained in different manner. Important thing here is he or she has to negotiate the incoming shuttle. But I get satisfaction from my job. It has been a wonderful journey so far."

So how much govt and SAI help out in this endeavor? “I am very happy with support I get from them. We have to consider so many issues govt faces. It is not easy to run our country and considering all that I feel very happy with what I get. I am getting support from SAI TOPS scheme, from other private companies like GoSports foundation and good show in Tokyo will generate much more support. I am very sure we will feel we will get generous help from every one. The private NGO here, however, they adopt players and pay all their expenses which is helpful as a load is taken off my shoulders. But most importantly we got unwavering support from PM Modi and that is priceless."

So where does the coach who received the Dronacharya award last year and INR ten lakhs as cash not only borrowed 1 crore loan, but even put his Dronacharya award money in to the academy, and took a mind-boggling effort, go from here? “We are ready for any challenge. Next coming up soon Asian juniors para, followed by other events then major ones next year are Asian games and the CWG. The Indian paras athletes are ready for anything," he adds.

Gaurav Khanna, just carry on the good work and bring more laurels to India. The country owes you big.

(Sanjay Sharma represented India in badminton, and also served as coach for the national badminton squad. He is now a commentator on the game and a writer. Sanjay penned authorized biography of Pullela Gopi Chand, Pullela Gopi Chand: The World Beneath His Feat)

