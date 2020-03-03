Gaurav Solanki Makes a Winning Start for India at Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers
Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Gaurav Solanki began his quest for Tokyo 2020 berth with a 5-0 win over Kyrgyztan's Akylbek Esenbek Uulu.
File photo of Gaurav Solanki (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: India got off to a flying start with reigning Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg) registering a commanding 5-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan's national boxing champion Akylbek Esenbek Uulu as the Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers got underway in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.
In a blistering start, Solanki brought his attacking game to rain down jabs and punches from the very beginning. The second round turned out to be more competitive with the Kyrgyz boxer showing more aggression but Solanki's patience helped him sail through that.
The exertion in the second round took a toll on the Kyrgyz pugilist, who looked visibly exhausted towards the end of the bout, where Solanki was declared the winner by points.
Solanki will need to be at his flawless best for he next faces the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, who is also the reigning Asian Games and Asian champion.
Later in the day, Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) will take on Chinese Taipei's Kan Chia-Wei.
Eight men and five women from India are in the hunt for a coveted Tokyo Olympics berth at this continental event, being conducted by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Roohi Afzana Co-Star Rajkummar Rao is a 'Very Giving Actor'
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 12-Year Old Steals Rs 3 Lakh From Parents After Losing in the Game
- WATCH: Bus Driver Jamming With Toddler on a Taylor Swift Song is All Kinds of Wholesome
- Mother Love: Woodpecker Goes to War With Venomous Snake to Protect Her Eggs
- China Has Made Spreading Rumours on Social Media A Crime as it Battles The Coronavirus Outbreak