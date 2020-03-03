Take the pledge to vote

Gaurav Solanki Makes a Winning Start for India at Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Gaurav Solanki began his quest for Tokyo 2020 berth with a 5-0 win over Kyrgyztan's Akylbek Esenbek Uulu.

News18 Sports

Updated:March 3, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: India got off to a flying start with reigning Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg) registering a commanding 5-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan's national boxing champion Akylbek Esenbek Uulu as the Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers got underway in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

In a blistering start, Solanki brought his attacking game to rain down jabs and punches from the very beginning. The second round turned out to be more competitive with the Kyrgyz boxer showing more aggression but Solanki's patience helped him sail through that.

The exertion in the second round took a toll on the Kyrgyz pugilist, who looked visibly exhausted towards the end of the bout, where Solanki was declared the winner by points.

Solanki will need to be at his flawless best for he next faces the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, who is also the reigning Asian Games and Asian champion.

Later in the day, Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) will take on Chinese Taipei's Kan Chia-Wei.

Eight men and five women from India are in the hunt for a coveted Tokyo Olympics berth at this continental event, being conducted by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force.

