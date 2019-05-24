English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gambhir Wins, No Luck for Vijender and Krishna Poonia: How Sportspersons Fared in Poll Battle
The final results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are out as Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA have achieved a clear majority. But how did sportpersons fare?
Gautam Gambhir (left), Vijender Singh (center) and Krishna Poonia (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir tasted political success in his first attempt by emerging victorious from East Delhi but there was no luck for Olympic medallist Vijender Singh even as sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore prevailed in the battle of Olympians in Jaipur Rural.
Contesting on a BJP ticket, Gambhir -- a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team -- secured close to seven lakh votes to easily defeat seasoned politician Arvinder Singh Lovely from Congress and AAP's Atishi, who has been credited of transforming Delhi's health and education sector.
Congratulatory messages poured in for 37-year-old Gambhir from fellow cricketers on social media.
World Championship bronze medallist Vijender, who quit his Haryana police job to contest on a Congress ticket, proved to be no match to eventual winner BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha, who finished second.
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist, defeated discus thrower Krishna Poonia, who fought on a Congress ticket.
Rathore polled more than 8 lakh votes while Poonia, who won gold at the 2010 CWG in Delhi and is a sitting MLA from Sadulpur constituency, managed over 4 lakh votes.
It remains to be seen if Rathore retains the Sports Ministry portfolio.
Kirti Azad, who switched allegiance to Congress, lost to BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh by over 4 lakh votes from Dhanbad constituency in Jharkhand.
