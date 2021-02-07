News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Gayman Leads Abilene Christian Over Lamar 77-62
1-MIN READ

Gayman Leads Abilene Christian Over Lamar 77-62

Gayman Leads Abilene Christian Over Lamar 77-62

Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 7762 win over Lamar on Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas: Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 77-62 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Damien Daniels added 13 points. Kolton Kohl had 12 points.

Davion Buster scored a season-high 23 points for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. David Muoka had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 83-65 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...