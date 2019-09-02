Geeta Phogat Announces Pregnancy News on Social Media
Geeta Phogat will soon have her first child. (Photo Credit: @geeta_phogat)
New Delhi: Star wrestler Geeta Phogat on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Commonwealth gold medallist took to social media to let the world know of her good news.
Geeta shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.
"You never understand life until it grows inside of you," she posted along with the picture.
“A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you ❤️#pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising pic.twitter.com/qh8E33i0PJ— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 2, 2019
Phogat tied the knot with fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016.
