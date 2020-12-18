Geeta Phogat Shares Stunning Picture in Blue Ethnic Attire, Snap Goes Viral

Popular wrestler and former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-8 contestant Geeta Phogat is quite active on social media. She has been sharing several pictures from her birthday which was celebrated on December 15. However, the recent one by the wrestling star have gone viral on social media and netizens can’t get enough of it.

In a picture Geeta shared on Friday, she looks ravishing in a rich blue attire with a powder blue dupatta as she graciously posed with an intricate mehndi pattern covering her arms.

Check out the picture:

She captioned her post saying, ‘Flaunting my Indian-ness… Got that desi feeling!’ with few trending hashtags.

Her post on Instagram has garnered several thousand likes and a ton of appreciative comments from users. Among the early and top few was from her own sister Ritu Phogat who commented using lines from a old Hindi song saying, ‘Kya khoob lagti ho, badi sundar lagti ho,’ on her post.

Several fans agreed with her comment and as they too heaped praise on her with a choice of emojis and comments.

The Phogat sisters are a household name in India. Geeta stands apart as she is the one who paved the way for a generation of women wrestlers to take it up in an otherwise male-dominated sport.

Geeta is the first woman wrestler from India to win gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She also became the first Indian female to qualify for the Olympics in 2012 and in the same year she bagged Bronze in the World Wrestling Championship (WWC).

The star wrestler has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2012 for her outstanding achievement.

Geeta married wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016 and the couple had their first child in December 2019.