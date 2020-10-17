GEF vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will travel to Getafe for their upcoming La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, October 18. The La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona fixture is scheduled to be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Barcelona, who are currently sitting non the fifth slot with seven points in their kitty, will look to move on top of the table when they step on to the turf. Currently, Real Madrid are leading the table tally with 10 points from four games. In the last week's fixture, the Catalans drew 1-1 with Sevilla.

As for the hosts Getafe, who lost to Real Sociedad 3-0 in their last outing, will eye to bounce back in their home game.

The La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona fixture is 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

GEF vs BAR La Liga 2020-21, Getafe vs Barcelona: Team News

Getafe have no injury concerns ahead of the game night. Barcelona, on the other hand, will see defender Clement Lenglet coming back to the side after serving suspension. Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann have also returned post international duties.

GEF vs BAR La Liga 2020-21, Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming

Getafe vs Barcelona match will mot be telecasted in India. Viewers can also live streaming at the official league page.

GEF vs BAR La Liga 2020-21, Getafe vs Barcelona: Match Details

October 18 - 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 team for Getafe vs Barcelona

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona captain: Messi

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona vice-captain: Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona goalkeeper: Neto

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona defenders: Roberto, Pique, Etxeita, Suarez

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona midfielders: Pjanic, Busquets, Nyom

La Liga 2020-21, GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Getafe vs Barcelona strikers: Fati, Messi, Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Hernandez, Mata

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; Pjanic, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Messi, Griezmann