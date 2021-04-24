sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Sports»Genoa Boosted Hopes of Serie A Survival After Win over Spezia
1-MIN READ

Genoa Boosted Hopes of Serie A Survival After Win over Spezia

Genoa (Photo Credit: Genoa Twitter)

Genoa (Photo Credit: Genoa Twitter)

Genoa defeated Spezia 2-0 to close in on safety in Serie A.

Genoa boosted their hopes of Serie A survival on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Ligurian rivals Spezia who still risk a return to the second-division. Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov both came off the bench in the second half and scored to get the ‘Grifoni’ back winning after four matches. Scamacca came on after 56 minutes and turned in a rebound six minutes later with Shomurodov adding a second four minutes from time. Genoa move 13th, ahead of Fiorentina who host Juventus on Sunday, and are now eight points clear of the drop zone with five games to play.

Spezia are two places below their regional rivals, five points ahead of Cagliari who occupy the final relegation place.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 24, 2021, 22:20 IST