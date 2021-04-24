Genoa Boosted Hopes of Serie A Survival After Win over Spezia

Genoa boosted their hopes of Serie A survival on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Ligurian rivals Spezia who still risk a return to the second-division. Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov both came off the bench in the second half and scored to get the ‘Grifoni’ back winning after four matches. Scamacca came on after 56 minutes and turned in a rebound six minutes later with Shomurodov adding a second four minutes from time. Genoa move 13th, ahead of Fiorentina who host Juventus on Sunday, and are now eight points clear of the drop zone with five games to play.

Spezia are two places below their regional rivals, five points ahead of Cagliari who occupy the final relegation place.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here