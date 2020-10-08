GEO vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction European Qualifiers 2020, Georgia vs Belarus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Georgia and Belarus will both be eyeing their first ever qualification for the European Championships. The European Qualifiers 2020, Georgia vs Belarus match is scheduled for Thursday, October 8 at 9:30 PM. The two teams will be meeting at the Dinamo Arena Stadium in Georgia.

Both the teams have played eight matches each till now. It must be noted that both of them are totally out of form, but if one had to put a finger on the better one, it would be Georgia. The team have won two matches while Belarus have only managed to register their win in one match.

The Group D team Georgia have eight points to their credit. The latest fixture that the team has played was against North Macedonia in the Nations league. The match had ended in a draw.

The group C Belarus, on the other hand, have only four points till now. The only fixture they won was the latest one in which the team defeated Kazakhstan by 2-1 in the Nations League.

European Qualifiers 2020 GEO vs BLR, Georgia probable lineup vs Belarus: Giorgi Loria, Gia Grigalava, Davit Khocholova, Valeri Qazaishvili, Giorgi Papunashvili, Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Kvilitaia, Elguja Lobjanidze, Zuriko Davitashvili, Valerian Gviliia, Levan Shengelia

European Qualifiers 2020 GEO vs BLR, Belarus probable lineup vs Georgia: Alyaksandr Hutar, Nikita Naumov, Aleksandr Martynovich, Denis Scherbitski, Stanislav Dragun, Sergey Matveychik, Ivan Mayewski, Pavel Nyakhaychyk, Yury Kavalyow, Denis Scherbitski, Igor Stasevich