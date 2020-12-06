Georgia Southern Stays Undefeated At Home, Beats FAU 20-3

STATESBORO, Ga.: Logan Wright ran 12 times for 57 yards and a score and caught two passes for 65 yards to help Georgia Southern beat Florida Atlantic 20-3 on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-4), who improved to 6-0 at home, ran 59 times for 269 yards Justin Tomlin kept it 20 times for 78 yards rushing and passed for 70 yards and Gerald Green carried 16 times for 74 yards.

Georgia Southern was plus-4 in turnovers, recovering both of FAUs fumbles and intercepting two of Javion Poseys passes. The Eagles converted 6 of 14 third downs while holding the Owls to just 2 of 10.

FAU (5-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped and failed to score a TD for the first time since a 52-3 loss to Western Kentucky on Oct. 29, 2016. The Owls will still have a chance to win the Conference USA East title when they face Southern Miss on Thursday.

Posey finished with 107 yards passing and 61 yards rushing for FAU.

