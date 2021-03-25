GER vs ICE Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Germany vs Iceland Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Germany will be locking horns with Iceland in the first round of 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday, March 26. The two sides are a part of group J. Other than the two sides, Armenia, Romania, North Macedonia, and Liechtenstein are also a part of Group J. The kick off is scheduled to start from 1:15 AM IST at the MSV-Arena, Germany.

The 2014 World Cup winners last played their international match at the UEFA Nations League A. In the tournament, the team managed to win only two out of the total six games it played. Iceland, on the other hand, had a shameful result at the UEFA Nations League series. The team had lost all of their six matches in the series.

The Germany vs Iceland match will be shown on Sony TV network in India. The match scheduled for March 26 can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Friday, March 26– 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MSV-Arena, Germany

Captain: Werner

Vice-captain: Gudmundsson

Goalkeeper: Neuer

Defenders: Saevarsson, Rudiger, Magnusson

Midfielders: Gundogan, Gunnarsson, Kimmich, Palsson

Strikers: Sane, Gudmundsson, Werner

Neuer, Rudiger, Ginter, Can, Max, Klostermann, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Werner, SaneHalldorsson, Magnusson, Ingason, Hermannsson, Saevarsson, Skulason, Gunnarsson, Palsson, Bjarnason, Bodvarsson, Gudmundsson