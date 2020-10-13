GER vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Germany vs Switzerland Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Germany will be up against Switzerland in the upcoming match of the UEFA Nations League. The Germany vs Switzerland outing is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 14. It will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Germany and Switzerland have faced each other for a total of 51 outings till now. Out of these, 35 matches have been won by Germany and nine outings were won by Switzerland. The remaining seven outings ended up in a draw.

In terms of their current form, Germany are pretty much doing good for themselves as they have not lost a single match out of the three they have played. Switzerland is at the last spot with no wins to its credit.

In the latest match, Germany defeated Ukraine by 2-1 while Switzerland lost to Spain by 0-1.

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for Germany vs Switzerland

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Captain: Serge Gnabry

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Vice-Captain: Granit Xhaka

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Germany vs Switzerland Strikers: Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Xherdan Shaqiri

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League, Germany probable lineup vs Switzerland: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Lukas Klostermann Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Halstenberg; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

GER vs SUI UEFA Nations League, Switzerland probable lineup vs Germany: Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar; Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri