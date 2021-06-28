Geraint Thomas Crashes on Tour de France Stage Three but Makes it Back to the Pack

Geraint Thomas crashed on the third stage of the Tour de France but got back on his bike after being attended to by two race doctors on Monday.

The 2018 Tour champion hit the deck 37km into the 182.9-km flat ride between Lorient and Pontivy and held his right shoulder in apparent pain.

After getting back on, the Briton was two minutes behind but was paced back up to the main bunch by his Ineos-Grenadiers team mates.

Dutchman Robert Gesink, one of 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team mates, also crashed and pulled out of the race.

