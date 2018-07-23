GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
German Football Body Rejects Mesut Ozil's Racism Accusations

The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday rejected accusations that it was racist after star midfielder Mesut Ozil said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team because he faced "racism and disrespect" due to his Turkish roots.

Reuters

Updated:July 23, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
Mesut Ozil. (IMAGE: Reuters)
"We emphatically reject the DFB being linked to racism," the DFB said in a statement. "The DFB has been very involved in integration work in Germany for many years."

Ozil, who plays for English club Arsenal, said DFB President Reinhard Grindel had blamed him for Germany's poor performance at this year's World Cup, considering him a German when the side won and an immigrant when they lost.

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
