English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
German Football Body Rejects Mesut Ozil's Racism Accusations
The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday rejected accusations that it was racist after star midfielder Mesut Ozil said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team because he faced "racism and disrespect" due to his Turkish roots.
Mesut Ozil. (IMAGE: Reuters)
The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday rejected accusations that it was racist after star midfielder Mesut Ozil said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team because he faced "racism and disrespect" due to his Turkish roots.
"We emphatically reject the DFB being linked to racism," the DFB said in a statement. "The DFB has been very involved in integration work in Germany for many years."
Ozil, who plays for English club Arsenal, said DFB President Reinhard Grindel had blamed him for Germany's poor performance at this year's World Cup, considering him a German when the side won and an immigrant when they lost.
Also Watch
"We emphatically reject the DFB being linked to racism," the DFB said in a statement. "The DFB has been very involved in integration work in Germany for many years."
Ozil, who plays for English club Arsenal, said DFB President Reinhard Grindel had blamed him for Germany's poor performance at this year's World Cup, considering him a German when the side won and an immigrant when they lost.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
- Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
- 'I'm German When I Win, Immigrant When I Lose': Ozil Quits Germany Football Team
- Apple Still Expected to Become First Trillion-Dollar Company, But Amazon Makes it a Two Horse Race
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...