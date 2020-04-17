SPORTS

1-MIN READ

German MotoGP Race Seeks New Date Due to Coronavirus Restrictions

German Grand Prix (Photo Credit: Twitter)

German Grand Prix (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The Moto GP race at the Sachsenring was scheduled for June 21 and was the first race on a calendar ravaged by postponements due to coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back further into the European summer after German Grand Prix organisers sought a postponement due to extended restrictions on major events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race at the Sachsenring in eastern Germany was scheduled for June 21 and was the first race on a calendar ravaged by postponements.

The German government and regional state governors agreed this week, however, to extend a ban on big events until the end of August.

Organisers ADAC said in a statement that they were in discussions with MotoGP's commercial rights holders Dorna to find a new date.

"The health of fans and everyone involved is always the top priority. The purchased tickets remain valid for the new date. We ask our loyal fans for some patience," said ADAC.

The next race after Germany is the Dutch TT at Assen on June 28, which is also uncertain, followed by Finland on July 12. MotoGP has said already that it is working on a revised calendar.

