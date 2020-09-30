Bayern Munich will be up against Borussia Dortmund in the next match of German Super Cup 2020. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund outing is scheduled to commence from 12 AM on Thursday, October 1. The fixture will be played at Allianz Arena.

Till now, both the teams have played two matches each. Their performance has been exactly the same, after both of the teams won and lost one match each. Currently, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have three points each.

In the latest outing, Bayern Munich lost to Hoffenheim by 4-1 on September 27 and Borussia Dortmund was defeated by Augsburg by 2-0 on September 26.

The outing is expected to be intense but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, football fans will not be permitted in the stadium. German Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

German Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Team news

Lukasz Piszczek and Dan-Axel Zagadou will not be seen in the said match due to their injuries. There are chances that Leroy Sane may also not be able to play a full part here.

German Super Cup, Bayern Munich playing 11 against Borussia Dortmund: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

German Super Cup, Borussia Dortmund playing 11 against Bayern Munich: Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Brandt, Witsel, Guerreiro; Reyna, Reus; Haaland

Where to watch German Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on Thursday, October 1 at 12:00 AM. German Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online German Super Cup Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

German Super Cup Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Fancode app in India on October 1 at 12:00 AM.