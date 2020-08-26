Germany Calls Up 3 New Players For Nations League Games

FRANKFURT. Germany: Germany coach Joachim Lw made three new call-ups on Tuesday for the upcoming Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland, his teams first matches in almost 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Left back Robin Gosens (26) of Italian side Atalanta, midfielder Florian Neuhaus (23) of Borussia Mnchengladbach, and goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (30) of Hoffenheim were called up for the first time.

Lw opted to rest most of Bayern Munich’s and Leipzigs players after their involvement in the Champions League closing stages, but called up Paris Saint-Germains Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler despite their participation in the final on Sunday.

They had a long break, Lw said, referring to the French league being called off at the beginning of the pandemic.

Bayerns Niklas Sle also returned after a long injury layoff, as well as Leroy San, who joined Bayern from Manchester City in the offseason. Chelsea defender Antonio Rdiger was also recalled after an injury layoff.

Germany is to play Spain in Stuttgart on Sept. 3, three days before it faces Switzerland in Basel.

Germanys last game was a 6-1 win over Northern Ireland on Nov. 19, 2019.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mnchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Robin Koch (Freiburg), Antonio Rdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfield: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gndoan (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mnchengladbach), Suat Serdar (Schalke), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica)

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Leroy San (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

