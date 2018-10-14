GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Germany Defender Jerome Boateng Ruled Out of France Clash

Germany defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Tuesday's away Nations League match against France in Paris with the under-fire Germans eager to avoid a record sixth defeat in a calendar year.

AFP

Updated:October 14, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
Boateng picked up a calf injury in Amsterdam as the Germans were hammered 3-0 by the Netherlands on Saturday to leave them bottom of their Nations League group.

The 30-year-old centre-back was injured with 20 minutes left, but finished the match as Germany coach Joachim Loew had already used his three substitutions with the Germans chasing the game at 1-0 down before the Dutch scored two late goals.

Boateng, a 2014 World Cup winner, will be replaced against the French by either his Bayern Munich team-mate Niklas Suele or Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who was drafted into the senior squad on Saturday after captaining the Under-21 team on Friday.

After the debacle in Amsterdam, Germany are eager for a victory at the Stade de France in Paris to avoid becoming the first senior German national side to lose six times in a single year and ease the mounting pressure on Loew.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
