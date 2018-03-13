GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Germany Sack Women's Football Coach Steffi Jones

Germany have sacked national women's coach Steffi Jones after a string of poor performances in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

AFP

Updated:March 13, 2018, 5:11 PM IST
Steffi Jones (Reuters)
Berlin: Germany have sacked national women's coach Steffi Jones after a string of poor performances in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

The two-time world champions finished last at the meeting of the world's top women's teams with a single point from three matches.

Horst Hrubesch, who won the 1980 European title as a player with West Germany and led the men's Olympic team to the final at the 2016 Rio Games, will take over until a full-time replacement is appointed.

Jones, a dual German-American citizen, played 111 times for her country but her appointment in 2016 was criticised because she had little previous coaching experience.

Under her leadership, Germany came up short at Euro 2017, crashing out in the quarter-finals.

| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
