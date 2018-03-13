English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Germany Sack Women's Football Coach Steffi Jones
Germany have sacked national women's coach Steffi Jones after a string of poor performances in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.
Steffi Jones (Reuters)
Berlin: Germany have sacked national women's coach Steffi Jones after a string of poor performances in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.
The two-time world champions finished last at the meeting of the world's top women's teams with a single point from three matches.
Horst Hrubesch, who won the 1980 European title as a player with West Germany and led the men's Olympic team to the final at the 2016 Rio Games, will take over until a full-time replacement is appointed.
Jones, a dual German-American citizen, played 111 times for her country but her appointment in 2016 was criticised because she had little previous coaching experience.
Under her leadership, Germany came up short at Euro 2017, crashing out in the quarter-finals.
Also Watch
The two-time world champions finished last at the meeting of the world's top women's teams with a single point from three matches.
Horst Hrubesch, who won the 1980 European title as a player with West Germany and led the men's Olympic team to the final at the 2016 Rio Games, will take over until a full-time replacement is appointed.
Jones, a dual German-American citizen, played 111 times for her country but her appointment in 2016 was criticised because she had little previous coaching experience.
Under her leadership, Germany came up short at Euro 2017, crashing out in the quarter-finals.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahmudullah Says Bangladesh Want to Take T20 Cricket by Storm
- Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
- Anushka Sharma Sports Virat Kohli's T-Shirt, Gives it a Cool Makeover; See Pics
- Venezuela Wants India to Buy Its Oil Using Rupee, Not US Dollar