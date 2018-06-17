Germany vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As It Happened

Preview:



World champions Germany know they must up their game when they kick off their world title defence against Mexico on Sunday if they are to confirm their status as tournament favourites.

Read More World champions Germany know they must up their game when they kick off their world title defence against Mexico on Sunday if they are to confirm their status as tournament favourites. Jun 17, 2018 10:25 pm (IST) How are you feeling, #MEX fans? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Qzkh0G5wtZ — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018 Jun 17, 2018 10:22 pm (IST) MATCH ENDS: That's it folks, Mexico have beaten the defending champions 1-0 in Moscow. This will be regarded as one of the greatest upsets in the history of the World Cup. In the last four editions, Germany become the third defending champions to lose their World Cup opener. Jun 17, 2018 10:17 pm (IST) Excellent Effort: Since coming on, Julian Brandt is making things happen and he almost scored an equaliser there. A thumping volley from the edge of the box and it curls just a whisker away from the goal. Coach Loew has his head in his hands. 3 minutes have been added now. Jun 17, 2018 10:14 pm (IST) Substitution: Final change for Germany as Timo Werner has been replace by Julian Brandt. Werner seemed to have picked up a knock and he is wincing in pain as he leaves the field. Layun challenge in the back seems to have hurt him. Jun 17, 2018 10:12 pm (IST) Yellow Card: Germany are losing their discipline now as two of their players have been booked in quick succession. Frustration get the better of Mueller and Hummels and both have been booked for rash tackles respectively. 5 mins of regulation time left to be played. Jun 17, 2018 10:09 pm (IST) Chance: Mexico are only playing on the counter attack and this time, Layun had an excellent chance to go 2-0 up but his shot from outside of the box is quite wayward. Germany survive and they have 8 minutes to change the scoreline. Jun 17, 2018 10:04 pm (IST) Good Effort: Tony Kross passes the ball to Kimmich on the right flank and straightaway demands it back. When the right back passes him the ball he goes for the first time shot but it goes just past the post. Mexico still lead 1-0. 14 mins of regulation time left to be played. Jun 17, 2018 10:01 pm (IST) Substitution: Rafael Marquez is now coming onto the field in place of Guardado and this is a historic moment for the former Barca defender. Marquez becomes only the third player ever to play in five edition of world cups. Jun 17, 2018 9:58 pm (IST) FOUL.. PENALTY.. NO.. OFFSIDE: Hernandez was played inside the D with a glorious through ball by Guardado and before he could do anything he was brought down the group by Hummels. The referee blew his whistle but it was for offside. Mexico still lead 1-0 with 70 minutes played. Jun 17, 2018 9:55 pm (IST) Excellent Effort: Kimmich tries a Ronaldo and goes for the overhead kick and connects with the ball. However, the ball lands just over the post. It would have been one of the goals of the tournament. The Germans are slowly and steadily growing into the game now. 65 minutes have been played and it is still 1-0 in favour of Mexico. Jun 17, 2018 9:49 pm (IST) Substitution: Marco Reus is now coming on for Germany as Sami Khedira is being withdrawn at the 60th min mark. A positive change from Loew as he is taking off a defensive midfielder and brings on an attacking player. Jun 17, 2018 9:45 pm (IST) Glorious Chance: What a chance for Mexico to go 2-0 up in the match but a bad pass by Chicharito in the final third makes the chance go away. Will Mexico live to rue this miss, we have to wait and see! Jun 17, 2018 9:43 pm (IST) Chance: Ozil played a good ball to his left and Draxler was making a run inside the D. the attacking midfielder unleashed a shot but it was blocked by one of the defenders. 10 minutes gone in second half and Mexico still lead 1-0. Jun 17, 2018 9:41 pm (IST) The #WorldCup holders lost their opening match in 2014...



Will the same happen in 2018?#GERMEX pic.twitter.com/RdC2LYRUtm — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018 Jun 17, 2018 9:38 pm (IST) Five minutes have been played in the second half and it has been a cagey game so far. The Germans are now putting pressure on the ball and that is not letting Mexico play their free flowing football, something which they did exceedingly well in the first. Jun 17, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) Second half begins in Moscow and the defending champions will look to equalise early. In the first half, the Mexicans completely overwhelmed them and they have started the second half in the same fashion. Jun 17, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) Half-time: The first 45 minutes come to an end and clearly, the better side is ahead at the moment. Mexico were simply sensational in the first half and they are deservedly ahead in the match. Lot to ponder for Joachim Low and his troops before the second half begins. Jun 17, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) Chance: The Germans seems to be waiting for the half-time and as for the Mexicans, they continue to have a go Neuer's goal. This time, Vela hits a shot from the edge of the box and none of the German defenders tried to block it. But the ball went past the left post of the goal. Jun 17, 2018 9:11 pm (IST) #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX #MEX pic.twitter.com/IrPUozWQkE — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018 Jun 17, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Save: Tony Kroos thought he leveled the match right away as hit a fierce free kick from the edge of the box. However, the ball was parried onto the bar by the keeper Ochoa and Mexico's lead remains intact. Jun 17, 2018 9:09 pm (IST) GOLAZO: This is simply sensational from Mexican as they have now taken a much deserved lead in the 35th minute of the game. A stunning counter-attack from Mexico catches Germans off guard - Vela gives the ball to Chicharito who passes the ball to Lazano and he slots the ball past Neuer. Jun 17, 2018 9:05 pm (IST) Surprisingly, it is the Mexicans who have been playing more slick and attactive football. They are ever spurred on by the fans and Germany are under constant pressure. In the 34th minute of the game, Vela sent in the perfect through ball from the left flank and it almost reached Layun. Jun 17, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) Chance: 25 minutes have been played in Moscow and still no goals have been scored thus far. Mexico caught the Germans off guard here with a fast counter-attack but in the end, Layun's shot sailed over the bar. Jun 17, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) Football on a Sunday afternoon. Lovely. #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/fyytuLKYlJ — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018 Jun 17, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) Glorious Chance: Chicharito Herdandez was sent on goal by a through ball but he took to much time to have a shot at goal and the German defenders clear the ball away. Close shave for the defending champions as Mexico have the upper hand in the match at the moment. Jun 17, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) Chance: The Mexicans are surely troubling Neuer as they are taking shy at his goal without thinking too much. This time, Hector Moreno hits a header towards goal but it goes into the hands of Neuer. Jun 17, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Chance: Good build up from the Mexicans and Hererra finds spance near the edge of the box. The mid-fielder then hits a shot from distance but the ball is caught easily by keeper Neuer. Very open start to the match this! Jun 17, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) Chance: Most of the ball is being kept near the Mexican D and this time Hummels gets a chance to have a shy at the goal after Muller blocks a clearance. But the defender's meek shot is easily saved by the keeper Ochoa. Match locked at 0-0 and 8 minutes have been played. Jun 17, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) Chance: End to end stuff early on as Timo Werner now sees a shot go agonizingly wide of the right hand post of the keeper. Werner was played inside by Muller with a delightful through ball but the angle got the better of him. Jun 17, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Chance: Excellent start from Mexico as Vela was almost one on one with the keeper inside the first minute. Vela unleashed a fierce shot from close range but his shot was majestically blocked by Boateng. Load More

The Germans played a perfect qualification winning all 10 games, conceding just four goals in the process, and also clinched the Confederations Cup last year. But their recent form is far from World Cup-winning quality. "We are aware that we need to improve our game," 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos said this week. "It is having the absolute will that is going to be the deciding factor and everyone of us needs to fill up on self-confidence. These two things will be decisive in this game." Coach Joachim Loew's team have managed just one win in their last six internationals -- a lacklustre 2-1 win over lowly Saudi Arabia in the final warm-up game last week -- and only kept one clean sheet. Their preparations were also overshadowed by the outrage in Germany caused by photos of midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Mesut Ozil with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.



The two players of Turkish descent had to deal with whistles and jeers in recent matches and the affair has not subsided even after their arrival in Russia. The photographs unleashed a storm of criticism from lawmakers across Germany’s political spectrum and the country's football federation, all of whom argued that Erdogan does not sufficiently respect German values. But given the Germans' stellar tournament record with at least a semi-final spot in each of the last four World Cups, few would risk betting against them being ready on Sunday, especially after crushing Mexico 4-1 in last year's Confederations Cup. "We have often proved that we are there when it starts," Kroos said. Mexico have had to deal with their own little scandal after eight players staged a late night party following a friendly against Scotland earlier this month, with the country's football association throwing their support behind the players. The central Americans, who have reached the last 16 at each of the last six World Cups, will need to be quick on the break if they are to catch their opponents off guard, as other teams have successfully done recently, including the Saudis.



Mexico's top international scorer, Javier Hernandez, may not be an automatic starter these days but his speed will come in handy for Juan Carlos Osorio's team. The Mexico coach has kept quiet about his strategies and in warm-up matches revealed very little on how he plans to stop the Germans. Mexico's only win in 11 games against them dates back to 1985. "We should not underestimate them even if we beat them last year," said Germany midfielder Sami Khedira. "We take this game very, very seriously. We cannot rely just on our quality."