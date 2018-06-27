Germany vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

Live updates: Korea strike twice to take the lead. Germans are knocked out of the tournament.
Catch all the action from the match between Germany and South Korea.
Read More
Jun 27, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)
GERMANY KNOCKED OUT: Korea did exceptionally well to secure two goals against the mighty Germans and end their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Jun 27, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)
GOAL: Korea get the second goal here. This is a disaster for Germany. Neuer is on the final third when the ball is lofted in the German half. Ju takes the ball on the rise and has no problems in securing Korea's second goal. It's 2-0.
Jun 27, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)
GOAL: Korea gets a goal just before finish time. They find the net but the flag for offside is raised. They go for the VAR. The goal is awarded to Korea. They take 1-0 lead against the defending champions. They're going home tonight.
Jun 27, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)
Kroos has been centre of action for quite some time now. But he has failed to live up to the expectations. He has looked ordinary in the final third and his shots have been far from impressive. Just two minutes remain in the game.
Jun 27, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)
The ball is flying over the Korean keeper at the moment. Ozil gets in a good cross to Kroos but he doesn't get a shot at the goal. Another opportunity missed by the Germans. It's still 0-0 at the moment.
Jun 27, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)
Mueller gets a good ball from the left flank. He rises high to get a header in but the ball goes past the goalpost. Just eight minutes remaining in the game and Germany face a premature exit from the World Cup.
Jun 27, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)
Germany have upped their attacks in the last few minutes. Koreans are doing well to mark their men. Corners are pouring in at the moment for Germany, But they are yet to find a goal. Can they do it with just 12 minutes for final whistle.
Korea come up with another attack. They try to get to the final third but a poor pass from Moon marred their chance. Time is certainly running out for Germany with 60 minutes on the clock.
Jun 27, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
Germany is taking it's chances. The ball is in the Korean box once again but Kim wards off the danger. Germany get a corner. But that opportunity is gone too.
Jun 27, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
There is some bad news coming in for Germany. Sweden have managed to take the lead against Mexico. That means that if Germany fail to win this match and have a better goal difference than Sweden, defending world champs are going hoome.
Jun 27, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
Germany has their chance too as the ball comes in the Korean box where Goretzka has enough space to take a shot. But Cho does really well to save the goal.
Jun 27, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
Key stats:
👉 As it stands #MEX will finish first in the group and #GER second.
The second half has started. Korea has come out with the motive of scoring. Right after the kick off in the second half they manage to get in the opposition's box and Son takes a shot at the goal. That is saved by Neuer.
HALF-TIME: Till now the game has been lifeless. Germany need to regroup themselves in the break and look for a strategy to get past the Korean defenders, Korea, on the other hand would be mighty happy with their effort, not to concede a goal to the Germans.
Jun 27, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Just post that there is another attack from the Germans. Werner takes a shot inside the box. Hector is then penalised for a foul. We are nearing the end of the first half and there are no signs of the first goal from either side.
Jun 27, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)
SAVE: Germany gets a corner and Hummels gets in a good position. He kicks the ball and that looked pretty close. But Cho saves the ball on the bounce. This was perhaps the first real chance for the Germans.
Jun 27, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)
On the other hand Korea have looked solid, but have been committing fouls that could hurt them later in the match. They need to stay focussed.
Jun 27, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)
Germany have maintained a possession of 80% but haven't been up to the mark in the final third. They are getting good balls inside the box but have failed miserably in getting men inside the box at right positions.
Jun 27, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
Germany have looked rather ordinary in the match against South Korea. They haven't been able to go past the opponent's strong line of defence. In fact they have failed to create substantial chances.
Jun 27, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)
Germany look a little nervous here. Korea has upped the attacks on the German goal and are getting better with passing time. The ball is floated into the box and is headed away, but Son comes up charging and takes shot. The ball sails over the post easily.
Jun 27, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)
CHANCE: Now it's time for a free kick for the Koreans outside the box. Jung is hit on the face. It's a brilliant kick by Jung, but Neuer saves the goal. But the ball spills out of his hands as Son try to get in a shot. Neuer somehow manages to punch the ball away.
South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong says his team have just a "one percent chance" of beating Germany and sending the holders tumbling out of the World Cup. A 1-0 defeat to Mexico and a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden have left Joachim Loew's team in danger of becoming the first German side to exit at the first-round stage since 1938. Germany can guarantee progress with a win by two clear goals on Wednesday but all four teams can still qualify from Group F, even South Korea, who currently have no points. "Germany are a lot stronger than us, so it's not going to be easy for us," said Shin. "But the ball is round so I think there will be opportunities for us as well.
"Even if we have less possession than Germany we will do our utmost to beat Germany tomorrow. "We have a one percent chance. It will be our last-ditch effort, but whether we go to the round of 16 or not we will do our utmost to win tomorrow's game. The Korean people know this and I hope they will give us support as well." Tottenham forward Son Heung-min also played down the chances of an upset. "I don't know how I should answer," he said when asked if South Korea could spring a surprise. "Of course, we want to do our best to get to the round of 16. They have to win, we have to win. "They're the world champions, they're world number one. A lot of people didn't think Mexico could beat Germany, so we will try to do our best and accept the result." South Korea are missing injured captain Ki Sung-yueng, who plays for Swansea. "He (Ki) is a key player for our team. It's not something we had planned for, so it really complicates the situation for us," said coach Shin.