Germany vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup, Live Score: Germany Look to Seal Last 16 Berth

We are just minutes away from start of the match as both teams are on the field for National anthems. Defending champions Germany has been far from their best till now in the tournament. Just a win here would not take Germany to the last 16. They need little bit of luck on their side too and hope Sweden lose their match against Mexico.
27 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Kazan Arena
Group Stage - Group F
Catch all the action from the match between Germany and South Korea.
Mueller, who performed well below expectations in Germany's opening two games, was left on the bench as Loew handed Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka his first World Cup start. Sitting second in their group, three points behind Mexico and ahead of Sweden on head-to-head, Germany need to beat the Koreans by two clear goals at the Kazan Arena to be sure of reaching the last 16.
Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil returned to the starting line-up but Thomas Mueller was left out as Germany look to avoid an embarrassing World Cup exit at the hands of South Korea in their Group F decider on Wednesday. Midfielders Khedira and Ozil both started for Joachim Loew's defending champions in their opening 1-0 defeat by Mexico, before being dropped to the bench for a crucial 2-1 win over Sweden.
Forward Son Heung-min, South Korea's most influential player, echoed his coach's promise that the players would be unstinting in their efforts. "There is a one percent chance, there is hope. We will not give up, we will do our utmost and whether we get to round of 16 or not, I think the Korean people will support us," he said. "It's a fact, we cannot deny, Germany are much stronger than us but we have to have a mindset that we can do it. I believe we can do it..."
"Ki and Park are very important to us, not just strategically but also mentally, they help the other players," Shin added. "Ki Sung-yueng is a pillar of our team. He is irreplaceable and the other players will have to make up for that loss. We will decide tomorrow who is the most stable psychologically, feeling the least pressure, and he will wear the captain's armband."
Shin said he had assumed in his planning that Germany would have already qualified by the time this fixture came around and the fact that the world champions still need a win would make them a much more difficult proposition. His planning for the match has been further complicated by a calf injury ruling out midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, the South Korea captain joining full back Park Joo-ho (hamstring) in the treatment room.
The line ups for both the teams are out.
Coach Shin Tae-yong was realistic about the chances of his team pulling off the feat but said they would take confidence from the fact that the Germans had also made a disappointing start to their campaign in Russia. "To be honest, Germany are a lot stronger than us and it won't be easy," he said. "But the ball is round, anything can happen, and I believe there will be chances for us. Mexico beat Germany in their match so there is hope for us. Although it's likely that Germany will have more possession, we will do our best.
South Korea are going to rely on maximum effort and the unpredictability of football when they look to stage an upset of defending champions Germany on Wednesday that could extend their stay at the World Cup. Remarkably, Korean hopes of reaching the round of 16 are still alive despite losses in their first two matches but they must beat Germany by two goals and hope Mexico beat Sweden in Wednesday's other Group F match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup group F match between Germany and South Korea. This is the group where none of the teams have qualified for last 16 and all of them are alive in the competition. While Mexico look certain to go through the next round, it's a tough fight between Germany and Sweden to qualify. The Germans need nothing less than a win to progress.
South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong says his team have just a "one percent chance" of beating Germany and sending the holders tumbling out of the World Cup. A 1-0 defeat to Mexico and a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden have left Joachim Loew's team in danger of becoming the first German side to exit at the first-round stage since 1938. Germany can guarantee progress with a win by two clear goals on Wednesday but all four teams can still qualify from Group F, even South Korea, who currently have no points. "Germany are a lot stronger than us, so it's not going to be easy for us," said Shin. "But the ball is round so I think there will be opportunities for us as well.
"Even if we have less possession than Germany we will do our utmost to beat Germany tomorrow. "We have a one percent chance. It will be our last-ditch effort, but whether we go to the round of 16 or not we will do our utmost to win tomorrow's game. The Korean people know this and I hope they will give us support as well." Tottenham forward Son Heung-min also played down the chances of an upset. "I don't know how I should answer," he said when asked if South Korea could spring a surprise. "Of course, we want to do our best to get to the round of 16. They have to win, we have to win. "They're the world champions, they're world number one. A lot of people didn't think Mexico could beat Germany, so we will try to do our best and accept the result." South Korea are missing injured captain Ki Sung-yueng, who plays for Swansea. "He (Ki) is a key player for our team. It's not something we had planned for, so it really complicates the situation for us," said coach Shin.
