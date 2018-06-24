GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 24, 2018, 1:59 AM IST
23 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Fisht Stadium

Group Stage - Group F

GermanyGermany
20
2 - 1full time
SwedenSweden
10
Latest Update: Germany beat Sweden 2-1 in their Group F clash after Toni Kroos' late heroics. Earlier, Toivonen put Sweden in the lead, before Marco Reus equalised for Germany.

Catch all the updates from the Group F clash between Germany and Sweden on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 24, 2018 1:34 am (IST)
Here is another look at the goal from Toni Kroos!
Jun 24, 2018 1:34 am (IST)
Jun 24, 2018 1:30 am (IST)

Germany survive against Sweden but they will have questions and problems to take care of before they take the field for the final group game. Heartbreak for Sweden unfortunately in Sochi as Toni Kroos makes up for the costly error of giving the ball away for the first goal. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:25 am (IST)

Full time: Germany beat Sweden 2-1

Jun 24, 2018 1:23 am (IST)

GOAL: Toni Kroos has found the back of the net and won it for Germany in Sochi! That is piece of brilliance from Kroos. This is classic Germany! 

Jun 24, 2018 1:22 am (IST)

Werner is fouled and Germany have one last chance with Kroos to deliver. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:21 am (IST)

Kroos finds Reus once again, that combination has worked well normally, but this time the first time ball in by Reus is bad. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

Literally a game of small margins here in Sochi! 

Jun 24, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

Gundogan tees it up for the substitute Brandt who strikes it clean as a whistle and has the keeper beaten. But the post saves the day for the Swedish team. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:19 am (IST)

Werner with another low ball into the box, but that's turned away for a corner. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:19 am (IST)

Five minutes added on as both sides look to nick it late on. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

Sweden have found good moment now, finally have some room to breath. In the meantime they are also creating chances as well which is bad news for Germany.

Jun 24, 2018 1:16 am (IST)

Fantastic ball in by Toni Kroos on his left foot and it is met powerfully with the head by Mario Gomez. Olsen though turns it over and Sweden continue to frustrate Germany. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:14 am (IST)

Five minutes left in this contest, and Germany, if the result remains the same, will be dependent on other results to make progress. Can they get the winner now weven with 10 men in the game. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:11 am (IST)

Some great goal-keeping by Manuel Neuer, first he comes out to punch the ball in from the set-piece before recovering well to make a save to deny Guidetti who has just come on. Germany just about hanging in there. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:10 am (IST)

RED CARD: Boateng vs Berg has been a great battle today, but the German defender has lost out as he has been sent off after a second yellow card! 

Jun 24, 2018 1:09 am (IST)

Germany with a lot of pressure on the Sweden defense, but it hasn't paid off and they have missed chances to score. The latest being Werner who could not guide Muller's ball into the top corner while he was unmarked in the box. 

Jun 24, 2018 1:04 am (IST)

Forsberg with a ferocious volley off his left foot, but Neuer sees it through the crowd and has it covered. 15 minutes left in the game, can Sweden hold on and keep at their defensive duties as Germany continue to dominate the ball? 

Jun 24, 2018 1:00 am (IST)

Sweden's Granqvist has been a busy man today with Werner and Reus from either wing pinging balls in at will for the strikers. Granqvist has so far been in the right place at the right time. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:59 am (IST)

Forsberg though had another chance to break, and Germany need more than one cynical tackle to stop the man from breaking through the centre and creating havoc. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:58 am (IST)

Toni Kroos gave away the ball once again very cheaply, but thankfully there wasn't anything dangerous that came out of it. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:57 am (IST)

Germany have been brilliant in the first 20 minutes of the second half, much like what you'd expect from the World Champions. They have been pushed back into their own penalty area and that is dangerous as Germany are making things happen. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:53 am (IST)

Kroos with another attempt on goal after Gomez kept it alive before that. Germany have a corner and Sweden clear momentarily. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:51 am (IST)

Toni Kroos has a go at goal from distance after Werner teed him up. The shot is blocked but Sweden can't get out of their penalty area and once again Germany are looking menacing. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:50 am (IST)

Sweden now fight back a little as they try to use the pace of their front men like Berg and Toivonen to unsettle the German defense. The match is delicately poised. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

Kimmich plays in a fantastic ball inside the penalty box from the right, Reus was closing in and his attempted back heel does not work out. The Swedes are lucky on that occasion. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:48 am (IST)

Sweden earn possession in the German half and Ola Toivonen puts in a cross at Viktor Claesson but his shot is blocked and cleared out. Germany attempt a fast-break but are slowed down.

Jun 24, 2018 12:47 am (IST)

German players to have scored in their first start at both the EUROs and at the World Cup:

Gerd Müller (1970, 1972)

Dieter Müller (1976, 1978)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1978, 1980)

Marco Reus (2012, 2018)

Jun 24, 2018 12:46 am (IST)

Germany are relentless in attack, and in the first 15 minutes of the second half, they have scored the equaliser, a much needed one. That was their first goal of the tournament and it has come after 34 shots. 

Jun 24, 2018 12:44 am (IST)

At the other end, Hector almost added another one for Germany. Werner doing a lot of work down the left while Kroos continues to find him with ease. 

Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Germany can ill afford another slip-up when they take on Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday, as the defending champions attempt to follow Brazil's lead by belatedly springing into life. Joachim Loew's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening Group F match, paying the price for a calamitous first half in a performance that drew stinging, widespread criticism.
Lothar Matthaeus, the 1990 World Cup-winning captain, said he hadn't seen a Germany team "so weak at a big tournament for a long time" following the loss in Moscow. The holders will likely be without defensive pillar Mats Hummels due to a neck injury, while Marco Reus could be handed a start after a bright 30-minute cameo off the bench against Mexico. "Everyone is ready to fight for their lives," said striker Timo Werner, who is again set to lead the Germany attack. With 10 World Cup goals to his name, Germany will also expect more from Thomas Mueller at his third finals appearance. "The pressure is terrifically high, but we won't win both games if we beat ourselves up internally and look for the mistakes in each other," said Mueller, with Germany to meet South Korea in their final match. Sweden beat the Koreans 1-0 to join Mexico at the top of the section, but a stomach bug has prevented three players -- Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander and Marcus Rohden -- from travelling to Sochi. They could yet make the trip separately, with Sweden also hoping Victor Lindelof can return after sitting out the opener due to an illness of his own. "This is really what you spend your whole career and life working towards. It is an extraordinary opportunity to be involved in a World Cup match like this," said Sweden boss Janne Andersson. "Whether we knock out Germany is one thing, but we have a chance to qualify and that is extraordinary."
