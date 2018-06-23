Germany vs Sweden, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Ozil, Khedira Dropped as World Champions Face Sweden in Must Win Tie

There are hardly any surprises in the Swedish line-up. Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf is back after recovering from illness, which means Pontus Jansson on the bench. But that's the only change since the match against Korea Republic, as they again opt for a 4-4-2 formation. Though one expects them to be more defensive in their approach, at least till they are sure they can beat this German side.
23 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Fisht Stadium
Group Stage - Group F
Catch all the updates from the Group F clash between Germany and Sweden on News18Sports' Live blog.
For Germany, Antonio Rudiger will take over in the heart of defense as Mats Hummels is injured and Jonas Hector replaces Plattenhardt in his regular left-back spot. Khedira has been replaced in central midfield by Sebastian Rudy, a defensive minded holding midfielder, and will be tasked with breaking up Swedish counter-attacks. The three attacking midfielders could line up in any way. It is possible that Muller plays behind the striker, but the expectation is that Draxler will start in the hole. Ozil obviously hasn't made the cut this time, but Werner once more gets the nod ahead of Gomez up front.
No meeting in the Russia 2018 group stages has been played more times than Germany-Sweden. The pair have met 36 times throughout history, with the record fairly close: Germany 15 - 9 - 12 Sweden. However, the Swedes haven't beaten Germany in four decades, encompassing ten games (draw four, lost six). This is the Sweden side from when they first met at a World Cup - in Italy 1934, where Germany won 2-1. Below sees the line-ups when the Swedes registered their only win of the four games at the global finals, beating the reigning champions 3-1 to reach the final on home soil in 1958.
Unsere Startelf 🇩🇪🇸🇪— Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 23, 2018
1 Neuer (C)
3 Hector
7 Draxler
8 Kroos
9 Werner
11 Reus
13 Müller
16 Rüdiger
17 Boateng
18 Kimmich
19 Rudy #ZSMMN #DieMannschaft #WM2018 pic.twitter.com/7IPJUyTR9v
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group F clash between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The defending world champions come into the game on the back of a shocking defeat against Mexico in their opening game, while Sweden beat South Korea in their opener. The Germans have been taunted about their defeat and will look to bounce back against the Swedes, some of whom suffered a stomach bug ahead of the match.
(Reuters Image)
Preview: Germany can ill afford another slip-up when they take on Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday, as the defending champions attempt to follow Brazil's lead by belatedly springing into life. Joachim Loew's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening Group F match, paying the price for a calamitous first half in a performance that drew stinging, widespread criticism. Lothar Matthaeus, the 1990 World Cup-winning captain, said he hadn't seen a Germany team "so weak at a big tournament for a long time" following the loss in Moscow. The holders will likely be without defensive pillar Mats Hummels due to a neck injury, while Marco Reus could be handed a start after a bright 30-minute cameo off the bench against Mexico. "Everyone is ready to fight for their lives," said striker Timo Werner, who is again set to lead the Germany attack. With 10 World Cup goals to his name, Germany will also expect more from Thomas Mueller at his third finals appearance. "The pressure is terrifically high, but we won't win both games if we beat ourselves up internally and look for the mistakes in each other," said Mueller, with Germany to meet South Korea in their final match. Sweden beat the Koreans 1-0 to join Mexico at the top of the section, but a stomach bug has prevented three players -- Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander and Marcus Rohden -- from travelling to Sochi. They could yet make the trip separately, with Sweden also hoping Victor Lindelof can return after sitting out the opener due to an illness of his own. "This is really what you spend your whole career and life working towards. It is an extraordinary opportunity to be involved in a World Cup match like this," said Sweden boss Janne Andersson. "Whether we knock out Germany is one thing, but we have a chance to qualify and that is extraordinary."
-
21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 310/850.0 overs 314/444.4 oversEngland beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
20 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands SCO vs NED 221/320.0 overs 106/914.0 oversScotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
-
19 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands NED vs SCO 160/620.0 overs 161/317.4 oversScotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
-
19 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England ENG vs AUS 481/650.0 overs 239/1037.0 oversEngland beat Australia by 242 runs
-
17 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands SCO vs IRE 185/420.0 overs 185/620.0 oversScotland tied with Ireland