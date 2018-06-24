Germany vs Sweden, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Marco Reus Brings Germany Back to Level Terms Against Sweden

Latest update: Germany have begun the second half strongly and have fought back against Sweden with the equaliser coming from Marco Reus.
Jun 24, 2018 12:53 am (IST)
Kroos with another attempt on goal after Gomez kept it alive before that. Germany have a corner and Sweden clear momentarily.
Jun 24, 2018 12:51 am (IST)
Toni Kroos has a go at goal from distance after Werner teed him up. The shot is blocked but Sweden can't get out of their penalty area and once again Germany are looking menacing.
Jun 24, 2018 12:50 am (IST)
Sweden now fight back a little as they try to use the pace of their front men like Berg and Toivonen to unsettle the German defense. The match is delicately poised.
Jun 24, 2018 12:49 am (IST)
Kimmich plays in a fantastic ball inside the penalty box from the right, Reus was closing in and his attempted back heel does not work out. The Swedes are lucky on that occasion.
Jun 24, 2018 12:48 am (IST)
Sweden earn possession in the German half and Ola Toivonen puts in a cross at Viktor Claesson but his shot is blocked and cleared out. Germany attempt a fast-break but are slowed down.
Jun 24, 2018 12:47 am (IST)
German players to have scored in their first start at both the EUROs and at the World Cup:
Gerd Müller (1970, 1972)
Dieter Müller (1976, 1978)
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1978, 1980)
Marco Reus (2012, 2018)
Jun 24, 2018 12:46 am (IST)
Germany are relentless in attack, and in the first 15 minutes of the second half, they have scored the equaliser, a much needed one. That was their first goal of the tournament and it has come after 34 shots.
Jun 24, 2018 12:44 am (IST)
At the other end, Hector almost added another one for Germany. Werner doing a lot of work down the left while Kroos continues to find him with ease.
Jun 24, 2018 12:44 am (IST)
Toivonen and Boateng in a foot race, but the German gets the better of it this time round. Not too many times can one say that.
Jun 24, 2018 12:39 am (IST)
Toni Kroos delivers the free-kick after that Thomas Muller can't keep it in the frame. The smiles wiped of the Swedish faces as they get set for a set-piece.
Jun 24, 2018 12:36 am (IST)
GOAL: Germany have responded with Marco Reus scoring early in the second half. Lovely ball in from Werner on the left!
Jun 24, 2018 12:34 am (IST)
The second half has begun and Julian Draxler has been taken off for Mario Gomez. This is the most important half of football for Germany since the 2014 World Cup final.
Jun 24, 2018 12:26 am (IST)
After all the crosses pinged in by Germany, they are surely missing Miroslav Klose's striking abilities at this World Cup.
Sweden far more clinical in terms of making the opposition keeper work whenever they can. Germany's forwards have been hitting it off target and that needs to change in the second half!
Jun 24, 2018 12:21 am (IST)
Here are the first half statistics. Germany completely dominating the ball and have had more chances, but have been shaky defensively which has cost them dear.
Jun 24, 2018 12:19 am (IST)
At half time: Sweden lead Germany 1-0 and the defending champions have 45 minutes more to save their campaign from becoming an absolute disaster.
Jun 24, 2018 12:18 am (IST)
Larsson with a good delivery from the set-piece and Berg directed the header goalwards and it needed a massive save from Neuer to keep the scoreline at 1-0. Nervy moments for Germany at the back. They will be thankful that half time has finally come by.
Jun 24, 2018 12:16 am (IST)
At the other end, Boateng tried to catch Olsen off guard, but the shot was off target. Germany and Sweden have two more minutes to play in the first half which has been exciting, fast and has had end to end action.
Jun 24, 2018 12:15 am (IST)
Sweden's Claesson was about to pull the trigger after Forsberg and Berg combined well before him. Boateng though stuck his foot out to keep Germany in it. The German defense has been rattled and they look nervy.
Jun 24, 2018 12:12 am (IST)
40 minutes gone in the game and Sweden have grown into the game, much more than Germany would have liked. The Germans have had multiple chances but failed to finish them and Sweden have done well to turn that around.
Jun 24, 2018 12:10 am (IST)
Kimmich with the cross in to the box from the right where Sweden are defending in numbers. The ball has gone back out and finds Draxler on the left, who plays it to Gundogan. The Man City midfielder's shot is good and low, and Olsen just about keeps it out. Thomas Muller followed it up and Lustig did enough to put him off!
Jun 24, 2018 12:08 am (IST)
Once again giving the ball away and being suspect against quick counter-attacks and turn overs has done Germany in. Can they bounce back in Sochi?
Jun 24, 2018 12:04 am (IST)
Toivonen lifts it over Neuer who was coming out to stop the shot, but a deflection of Rudiger has helped it into the net. Germany at this point heading out!
Jun 24, 2018 12:03 am (IST)
GOAL: Ola Toivonen has scored against the run of the play after Toni Kroos lost the ball in the midfield!
Jun 24, 2018 12:02 am (IST)
Rudy's night is over and he rather frustrated about that. Germany have brought on Ilkay Gundogan to replace him in the midfield.
Jun 23, 2018 11:59 pm (IST)
Sweden doing well to get on the ball and keep it for a while, as the Germans fall back in numbers. Augustinsson finally delivers from the left and Toivonen heads it goal wards but settles for the corner.
Jun 23, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)
Half of the first half has gone by now, and the best chances have come to Timo Werner and Julian Draxler for the Germans - both were cleared in desperate fashion by the Swedes, who themselves had two counter-attacks almost work out well. Berg has already forced a save out of Neuer too.
Jun 23, 2018 11:55 pm (IST)
Sebasitan Rudy is down and looks in pain. An injury is not something Low wants to deal with now even though he has quite a bench. Rudy got the boot of Toivonen in his face as he was trying to get on his feet after making a challenge.
Jun 23, 2018 11:54 pm (IST)
Boateng plays it out long Hector, who can't quite control and Toni Kroos steps into help him out. The Germans have a corner.
Preview: Germany can ill afford another slip-up when they take on Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday, as the defending champions attempt to follow Brazil's lead by belatedly springing into life. Joachim Loew's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening Group F match, paying the price for a calamitous first half in a performance that drew stinging, widespread criticism. Lothar Matthaeus, the 1990 World Cup-winning captain, said he hadn't seen a Germany team "so weak at a big tournament for a long time" following the loss in Moscow. The holders will likely be without defensive pillar Mats Hummels due to a neck injury, while Marco Reus could be handed a start after a bright 30-minute cameo off the bench against Mexico. "Everyone is ready to fight for their lives," said striker Timo Werner, who is again set to lead the Germany attack. With 10 World Cup goals to his name, Germany will also expect more from Thomas Mueller at his third finals appearance. "The pressure is terrifically high, but we won't win both games if we beat ourselves up internally and look for the mistakes in each other," said Mueller, with Germany to meet South Korea in their final match. Sweden beat the Koreans 1-0 to join Mexico at the top of the section, but a stomach bug has prevented three players -- Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander and Marcus Rohden -- from travelling to Sochi. They could yet make the trip separately, with Sweden also hoping Victor Lindelof can return after sitting out the opener due to an illness of his own. "This is really what you spend your whole career and life working towards. It is an extraordinary opportunity to be involved in a World Cup match like this," said Sweden boss Janne Andersson. "Whether we knock out Germany is one thing, but we have a chance to qualify and that is extraordinary."