Germany's Hummels To Miss Peru Game; Schulz And Brandt To Start
Germany defender Mats Hummels has been ruled out of Sunday's international friendly against Peru with a heel injury while newcomer Nico Schulz is set to start, coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday.
Image: Reuters
Sinsheim: Germany defender Mats Hummels has been ruled out of Sunday's international friendly against Peru with a heel injury while newcomer Nico Schulz is set to start, coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday.
Germany are looking to recover from a shock World Cup performance that saw the four-times world champions crash out at the group stage.
They managed a goalless draw against world champions France in their Nations League opener on Thursday and Loew said his players needed to demonstrate the same commitment and discipline.
"That is what I want to see again. What I expect is the same commitment, the same discipline as against France.
"We must not drift off again. We have to learn to consistently recreate that compactness and also maybe be a bit faster on the switch," Loew said.
Defender Hummels is nursing a minor heel injury that will take a few days to heal. The coach plans to start with 25-year-old Schulz at the back as well as Julian Brandt on the wing and with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal.
"I have a chance to make six changes in this game and I will most likely use them," Loew said. "Nico Schulz will start on the left (as left back). Julian Brandt will also start."
Loew said he was also likely to continue with Joshua Kimmich in a holding midfielder role from right back "in the near future", with Matthias Ginter expected as fullback.
The Germans will also be without winger Leroy Sane, who left the team on Friday citing personal reasons and on Saturday announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter.
