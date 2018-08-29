English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Germany's Loew Repeatedly Snubbed by Ozil After National Team Exit
Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was snubbed by Mesut Ozil after the midfielder abruptly retired from international duty following the furore over a photo with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup in June.
Mesut Ozil. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Munich: Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was snubbed by Mesut Ozil after the midfielder abruptly retired from international duty following the furore over a photo with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup in June.
The 2014 world champions were left humiliated after they were condemned to their earliest World Cup exit in 80 years. They crashed out following the group stage having lost two of their three matches.
Ozil announced his international retirement shortly after returning from the tournament in Russia after being widely criticised for posing alongside Erdogan in a photograph which also featured Germany team mate Ilkay Gundogan in May.
Ozil, a member of the triumphant 2014 team, said he had faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots.
Loew said on Wednesday he had failed in his attempts to contact the Arsenal midfielder and that he had been notified of Ozil's international retirement by the player's advisor.
"The player has not called me. In the past that was the case when players retired (from the national team)," Loew said.
Loew said after the advisor's call, he had called and messaged the player, without reply.
"Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."
But he rejected the player's racism claims.
"My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup. This issue also cost us energy because it was always there. It is of course no excuse for our performance. That was not the reason.
"His claims of racism are exaggerated. Nowhere within my team during my time here, there has been not even as hint of racism," Loew said.
"I underestimated the case."
The Germans play world champions France for the new Nations League competition on Sept. 6 before taking on Peru in a friendly international.
The 2014 world champions were left humiliated after they were condemned to their earliest World Cup exit in 80 years. They crashed out following the group stage having lost two of their three matches.
Ozil announced his international retirement shortly after returning from the tournament in Russia after being widely criticised for posing alongside Erdogan in a photograph which also featured Germany team mate Ilkay Gundogan in May.
Ozil, a member of the triumphant 2014 team, said he had faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots.
Loew said on Wednesday he had failed in his attempts to contact the Arsenal midfielder and that he had been notified of Ozil's international retirement by the player's advisor.
"The player has not called me. In the past that was the case when players retired (from the national team)," Loew said.
Loew said after the advisor's call, he had called and messaged the player, without reply.
"Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."
But he rejected the player's racism claims.
"My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup. This issue also cost us energy because it was always there. It is of course no excuse for our performance. That was not the reason.
"His claims of racism are exaggerated. Nowhere within my team during my time here, there has been not even as hint of racism," Loew said.
"I underestimated the case."
The Germans play world champions France for the new Nations League competition on Sept. 6 before taking on Peru in a friendly international.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
- When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Mothers Matched Steps to a Punjabi Song; Watch Video
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...