Gerso, Hurtado Help Sporting KC Beat Nashville SC 2-1

Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia, back, sweeps the ball from Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Gerso Fernandes and Erik Hurtado scored and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat Nashville SC 21 on Sunday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan.: Gerso Fernandes and Erik Hurtado scored and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat Nashville SC 2-1 on Sunday night.

Hurtado slipped a volley under the cross bar to cap the scoring in the 79th minute. Amadou Dia played a long, arcing ball to Hurtado for the right-footed finish.

Kansas City (9-5-2) has won three games in a row.

Walker Zimmerman scored his first goal since the season opener on Feb. 29, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Gerso tied it in the 53rd, redirecting a cross by Johnny Russell and scoring from point-blank range.

Nashville (4-6-6) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Jack Maher, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, made his MLS debut for Nashville, which played a man down after Alistair Johnston was shown his second yellow card in the 54th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: October 12, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
