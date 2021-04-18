GET vs RMA Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Real Madrid XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will head across to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez where they will take on Getafe in what will be a crucial game for the visitors. Zinedine Zidane’s side come into the match with only one point adrift of Atletico Madrid and hence, this is a crucial match as far as their title hopes are concerned. However, they will be riding on a wave of momentum from their last win against Barcelona in El Clasico.

Getafe, on the other hand, are without any win in five straight matches but they can be a tricky opposition for Madrid. They were able to secure a draw against Atletico Madrid and hence, Zidane’s side need to be on their toes. The side will not be able to avail the services of Cucho, Enes Unal and Dario Poveda. Also, Takefusa Kubo will not be able to take part in this match as he will be up against his parent club.

Real Madrid too have a number of concerns in their squad as they will be without the services of Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandes. Raphael Varane might not be able to take part in this match as he is still recovering from COVID-19.

The La Liga 2020-21game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.GET vs RMA La Liga 2020-21,Live Streamingmatch will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.GET vs RMA La Liga 2020-21,: Match Details

Monday, April 19– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, GET vs RMA Dream11 team for

Captain: Marco Asensio

Vice-captain: Jaime Mata

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: David Timor, Mathías Olivera, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao

Midfielders: Nemanja Maksimović, Thomas Lemar, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos

Strikers: Marco Asensio, Jaime Mata

GET vs RMA La Liga 2020-21possible starting line-up vs: David Soria; Allan Nyom; Djene; David Timor; Mathías Olivera; Mauro Arambarri; Nemanja Maksimović; Carles Aleñá; Marc Cucurella; Francisco Portillo; Jaime MataGET vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21possible starting line-up vs: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola; Eder Militao; Victor Chust; Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde; Vinicius Jr.; Karim Benzema; Marco Asensio

