Giacomo Nizzolo Wins Giro d'Italia 13th stage, Egan Bernal Holds Pink Jersey

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo of the Qhubeka team sprinted to victory in the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday before the race heads for the mountains.

Egan Bernal of Ineos again held the leader’s pink jersey before the the feared Monte Zoncolan on Saturday.

“Finally an easy day, tomorrow we have a hard day," said Colombian Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion.

“Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow. You never know what can happen, we take no risks.

“It would be special (to win at Zoncolan)."

European and Italian champion Nizzolo outsprinted compatriot Edoardo Affini with Slovak Peter Sagan taking third place.

It was the 27th career victory for the 32-year-old Nizzolo but his first on a Grand Tour.

On Friday, the sprinters had their last chance to impress on the flat over 198km from Ravenna north to Verona.

The stage marked the 700th anniversary of the death of Italian literary giant Dante Alighieri whose tomb is in Ravenna, on the Adriatic coast.

