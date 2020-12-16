News18 Logo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Agrees To Extension With Bucks

MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo says hes staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

Im blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years, the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Although Antetokounmpo didnt announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.

This is my home, this is my city, Antetokounmpo tweeted. Im blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Lets make these years count. The show goes on, lets get it.

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


