Giant-killers Cornella Handed Barca Copa Tie

MADRID: Giant-killers Cornella will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey last 32 after knocking out Atletico Madrid in the third round.

The third-tier side stunned the Liga leaders 1-0 in midweek and have been rewarded with a local derby at home to Ronald Koeman’s Barca later this month.

Athletic Bilbao, who have still to play Basque rivals Real Sociedad in last season’s final after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will also face a third-tier surprise package in the form of a visit to Ibiza.

The Balearic Island outfit thumped La Liga team Celta Vigo 5-2 in the third round on Tuesday.

Sociedad visit Cordoba, while the second Ibiza-based side left in the Cup, SCR Pena Deportiva, will host Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will travel to Alcoyano in the Valencia region and Malaga host Granada in an Andalusian derby.

The fixtures will take place on Jan. 16, 17, 20 and 21 and are one-off single leg ties.