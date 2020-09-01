Giants Agree To Terms With Free Agent CB Logan Ryan

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: The New York Giants have reached agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Logan Ryan.

In need of help in their secondary, the Giants reached out to the local product Ryan is from Berlin in southern New Jersey and attended Rutgers. Im coming home!! @Giants #TogetherBlue Ryan tweeted.

A standout for New England, where he won two Super Bowls in his four seasons (2013-16), Ryan played for Tennessee the past three years. A solid cover man with 17 career interceptions, Ryan also is an active tackler for his position.

Ryan also could wind up at safety, where the Giants lost second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney, a projected starter, until November with a broken foot. But the Giants also saw cornerback Sam Beal opt out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and DeAndre Baker has had off-field issues and is on the commissioner’s exempt list.

New Giants coach Joe Judge was the special teams coordinator for New England before being hired in January by New York.

