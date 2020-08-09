Giants place Samardjiza on IL due to shoulder impingement

LOS ANGELES Jeff Samardjiza has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants due to right shoulder impingement.

Manager Gabe Kapler said before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that the right-hander told trainers and the coaching staff that he felt like wasn’t able to get the arm loose during Friday’s game. Samardjiza is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.

The Giants have recalled left-hander Andrew Suarez from their alternate training site, but Kapler said he hasn’t finalized a revised starting rotation.

___

Also Watch Latest Updates On Technology & Auto Sector Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic | Tech And Auto Show

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor