Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Giles Simon Stuns Top Seed Daniil Medvedev in Marseille

Gilles Simon defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to book his place in the semi-final in Marseille.

AFP

Updated:February 22, 2020, 8:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Giles Simon Stuns Top Seed Daniil Medvedev in Marseille
Gilles Simon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Marseille: Two-time champion Gilles Simon stunned top seed and world number five Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 in just 67 minutes to reach the semi-finals in Marseille.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who was champion at the tournament in 2007 and 2015, will face Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final after securing a third win in three meetings with Russia's Medvedev, the US Open runner-up last year.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-2 to move to within one win of a fifth career final.

The 19-year-old Canadian was runner-up in to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam earlier this month in what was his fourth defeat in four ATP finals.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Simon in their only previous meeting, a straight-sets win in Stuttgart last season.

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made the last-four with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

He will now play Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who knocked out Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, for a place in Sunday's final. World number 55 Bublik will be playing in his third career semi-final.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram