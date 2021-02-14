Gilles Moretton Is New President Of French Tennis Federation

PARIS: Gilles Moretton has been elected as the president of the French Tennis Federation for the next four years and will replace Bernard Giudicelli.

Moretton beat Giudicelli in a vote held by the FFT general assembly on Saturday. He got 5,648 votes to 3,581 for Giudicelli, the FFT said in a statement.

The 63-year-old Moretton is a former tennis player who won four ATP doubles titles.

His best performance in Grand Slam singles was reaching the French Open fourth round in 1979. He lost to eventual champion Bjrn Borg.

Moretton made seven Davis Cup appearances for France, reaching the final in 1982, before ending his playing career at the age of 26.

